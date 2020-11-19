CEDAR HILL, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed after a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on Thursday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Christopher Mark Akins, 35, of Gallatin, TN, died after the GMC Sierra he was driving crashed into the back of an International Truck tractor around 8:15 a.m. near the 19-mile marker on I-24 West. The tractor-trailer was stopped due to a build-up of traffic on the interstate.
It appears the pickup truck attempted to switch lanes to avoid hitting the semi before making contact.
Michael Jay Gallipoli, 33, of DeFuniak Springs, FL, was driving the tractor-trailer and was not injured in the crash.
