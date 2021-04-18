SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed on Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 76 near Oakland Road.
Smokeybarn.com reports the call originally went out as a fire in the woods. First responders found that a vehicle left the road, crashed and caught fire in the woods.
The driver of the vehicle died in the crash.
