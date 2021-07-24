SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 76 in Robertson County Friday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Nathaniel Ogg, 29, of Hendersonville, died after the pickup truck he was driving failed to maintain its lane negotiating a curve and crashed head-on into another pickup truck.
A 16-year-old driver of the second pickup truck and Charles Jones, 47, of Springfield, a passenger, were injured in the crash.
