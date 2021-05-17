WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person was injured in a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 65 South in Robertson County on Monday afternoon.
The victim had to be flown from the scene south of the White House exit on I-65.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said early reports indicates the crash was a head-on crash. Troopers are still on the scene investigating the crash.
I-65 South was closed for the medical helicopter to land.
As of 4 p.m., one lane of the interstate remained closed while troopers complete the investigation. Both lanes had reopened by 4:30 p.m.
