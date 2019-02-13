Robertson County woman killed after being struck by bus in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - A Robertson County woman was killed when she walked into a lane of traffic on I-65 and was struck by a charter bus on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
The Kentucky State Police said Penny K. Lane, 38, of Cross Plains, and a dog crossed into the direct path of a Miller Transportation bus driven by Douglas L. Wallace, 67, of New Albany, IN, around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the 8-mile marker on I-65 North in Simpson County.
Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to Wallace or the 19 passengers on the bus.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
