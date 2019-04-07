ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead after a head-on crash that happened Friday afternoon on Highway 76 near Bethlehem Road.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, 50-year-old Selesia Case of White House died from her injuries at a local hospital. Investigators said Case was driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima east on Highway 76 when her car went over the center line into the westbound lane and struck a 2018 Honda Odyssey driven by a 16-year-old male.
The Odyssey reportedly tried to avoid the Maxima by going into the oncoming lane. Case's Maxima overcorrected which caused the head-on crash in the middle of Highway 76.
Both the 40-year-old passenger in the Odyssey and the driver were injured. Tennessee Highway Patrol said all those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.