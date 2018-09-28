SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - An East Robertson High School teacher has been suspended without pay after an allegation of misconduct, Robertson County Schools confirmed on Friday.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the allegation of misconduct, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an allegation of misconduct with a Robertson County School employee,” the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “To clarify, there have been on charges filed or arrests made in this case and the investigation is on-going.”
A spokesman for the school system said it was improper conduct, but could not elaborate further.
