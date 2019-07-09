ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Robertson County Sheriff's Office need your help in searching for a runaway 17-year-old girl.
According to Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office, Miranda Webb was last seen in the area of Pizza Hut in Springfield, TN on June 12. She was last seen wearing a black flower print shirt, tan or light pink shorts, and carrying a large black duffel bag.
Investigators say Webb has a history of running away, and preliminary information indicates she is in Kentucky at an unknown location. it is not believed she is in any danger at this time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Webb, you're asked to contact the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 615-382-6600, submit a tip at robertsonsheriff.com, or submit a tip through the Robertson County Sheriff's Office app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.