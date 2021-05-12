ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wearing a mask is now a choice for Robertson County Schools students, parents and staff after the school board unanimously agreed to implement the new policy.
Tuesday marked the first day students and staff could exercise the option on whether or not they wanted to wear a mask.
The district tells News4 they changed their mask policy following a drop in COVID-19 cases and say recent court decisions also played a role.
Robertson County Schools parent Michelle Hollingsworth thinks the decision is a step in the right direction.
“I think the parents should have the right to make the decision whether they wear the mask or not and this gives both sides the option for them to do what they feel is best for their child,” she said.
Other parents, however, say it's too early of a call to allow voluntary mask-wearing in schools.
Jaronica Benjamin says her son’s class just recently went under quarantine following a positive COVID case.
“His class was quarantined due to someone getting COVID and then a week and a half later they don't have to wear the masks — I think it still needs to extend a little longer,” she said.
Robertson County Schools Director Chris Causey says the decision allows parents to make the choice.
"We are excited to see some smiling faces while still respecting the right of others to continue wearing a mask,” Causey said.
