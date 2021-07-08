Throughout the pandemic, school districts such as Robertson County worked to combat food insecurity among students. With about 40% qualifying for meal benefits, the district is continuing its efforts this summer.
“It doesn’t matter what title you have. It doesn’t matter what you do. We are all about kids,” Director of Schools for Robertson County Schools Dr. Chris Causey said.
When the pandemic began and classrooms went virtual, the Robertson County School District knew a need to continue to feed their students.
“The people coming to us wasn’t as many as we knew we had the need, so we started delivering meals,” Causey said.
Their efforts continued this summer with a feeding program. The program allows families to pick up 7-day meal boxes prepared by volunteers from the district.
“We have cooked 1400 pounds of ground beef. We cooked it, grounded it, drained it, packaged it up,” Robertson County Supervisor of Nutrition Patsi Gregory said.
The district’s determination has made a difference. From last March leading up to today, they’ve served more than 2 million meals.
The following feeding program will be held on July 23 at the board of education building from 9-11 a.m.
