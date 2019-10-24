ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Robertson County school bus driver has been suspended after she was caught using her cellphone while driving a bus with students on board.
Our news partners at Smokey Barn News reports there were two students on the bus and that one of them captured the incident on video. New laws in Tennessee make it illegal to touch your phone while driving. A spokesperson for Robertson County Schools said they should have a definitive answer about whether the driver keeps her job by the end of the day Friday.
Robertson County Schools sent News4 the following statement:
"This morning Robertson County Schools received a phone call reporting one of our bus drivers as using a cell phone while operating a school bus.
The district Transportation Office was immediately notified and the bus driver was contacted within minutes of the report. At the time of contact the bus was onsite, stationary, and had no students on-board.
The driver was instructed to report immediately to the Transportation Office, where the official on-board video was pulled for review.
The driver is suspended during the due process period pending the results of an official review and investigation.
The safety of our students and personnel is paramount to Robertson County Schools, and all decisions will reflect that commitment."
