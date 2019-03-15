ORLINDA, TN (WSMV) - A road in Robertson County is currently closed after a bridge collapsed Friday morning.
The bridge goes over the Red River and is located along Highland Road near Red River School Road.
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they are working to get crews to the scene to begin repairs.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.
News4 viewer Cathy Seagle said she was on the way home from work when she saw the bridge had collapsed.
"Good thing I stopped to get a bite to eat. I could have been on it," Seagle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.