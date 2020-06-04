ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and FBI Special Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest of a White House man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
In May, TBI agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating that between April 30 and May 6, an individual had uploaded multiple files of child pornography via private message on a social media platform. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Brady Clark, 45.
On Wednesday, TBI agents, joined by officers with Homeland Security Investigations and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Clark and charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail.
Bond has not yet been set for Clark.
