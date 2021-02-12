PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - A Robertson County man is facing arson charges after he was accused of setting a local bar on fire.
Portland Police say they responded with Portland Fire to a fire at County Line Saloon on Highway 31 West.
Investigators found evidence at the scene showing that the fire had been intentionally set.
Police say 71-year-old Victor Niles was identified as a suspect after video evidence and witnesses tied him to the scene.
Niles reportedly made statements implicating himself in the crime while being arrested and was booked into the Robertson County Jail Thursday on arson charges.
He has since been released on bond.
