SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) – The Robertson County Jail is seeing its first cases of COVID-19.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, four inmates have tested positive for the virus and are experiencing minor symptoms, while 15 other inmates have tested positive and are asymptomatic.
The cases are within two housing units out of 26 housing units within the detention facility.
All inmates who have tested positive are currently in quarantine and are being monitored by the facility’s medical provider. All other inmates within the facility have also been placed
The facility currently has 399 inmates and a request has been made for enough tests to test all inmates in the facility.
Sheriff Michael Van Dyke issued the following statement:
The Detention Facility staff and our contract medical provider have worked tirelessly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their diligent efforts, we were able to keep COVID-19 out of our Detention Facility for almost 6 months. This is with almost 2,000 individuals being booked into the Detention Facility during that time period. We have been prepared by having plans and procedures in place for when the time came that COVID-19 would finally enter our facility. These plans and procedures were immediately put into place, and we are working through our continued partnerships with NorthCrest Medical Center, The Department of Health, and our contract medical provider Southern Health Partners to eliminate the spread of COVID-19. I want to thank NorthCrest Medical Center, The Department of Health, our contract medical provider Southern Heath Partners, and our Sheriff’s Office team for all their hard work during this pandemic and for serving on the front lines.
