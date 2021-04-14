The Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation is quick to point out, farmers are essential to our nation's food security. That's why the Bureau is one of the many names behind a big push for rural residents to get vaccinated in the time of COVID.
The very first memories for Bill Pearson are in Orlinda, watching family work with their hands on the farm.
"I'm a seventh-generation farmer, I appreciate you asking," Bill said. "I have three boys and if they choose to, I hope they do the same thing. This is where my family set roots."
Bill knows the people of Orlinda and tells us just about everyone he knows has gotten a COVID vaccine.
However, looking big picture, people in rural communities are one of the groups showing some vaccine hesitation. In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 30% of rural residents polled said they will definitely not get vaccinated or they'll only do it if required.
Bill said people working on farms are busy, especially this time of year, and it can be hard to take the time away to get vaccinated.
That's where the Robertson County Health Department comes in.
"I feel like they're removing some stop gaps," said Bill.
For groups of six or more, the health department is offering to come to a farm to give the free COVID shots.
"I just called and told them how many workers we have, and they put us on the schedule," Bill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.