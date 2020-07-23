ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A beloved summer tradition in Robertson County has been cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the 153rd Annual Robertson County Fair announced Wednesday that the fair would not be held this year.
"Currently it is impossible to follow the Governor's guidelines for large community events and still have the traditional County Fair everyone is accustomed to," the board wrote in a Facebook post. "Per the guidelines each attendee would have to have a temperature screening and answer 5 questions about recent health and activities. As an all volunteer organization we do not have the manpower to accomplish this."
"The Fair Board is heart-broken that it can not have the 153rd Annual Robertson County Fair this year, but we look to next year to come back better than ever."
The county fair has been a mainstay in Robertson County since 1868.
The Robertson County Health Department is currently using the fairgrounds as a COVID-19 testing site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.