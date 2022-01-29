ROBERTSON CO., TN (WSMV) – Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officials gather Saturday to celebrate the life of a beloved Deputy who was found shot dead in her burning home.

TBI: 1 in custody in Smyrna in connection to death of Robertson County deputy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a man in connection to the death of a Robertson County Sheriff’s deputy in Smyrna on Monday morning.

Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett’s life and legacy was celebrated Saturday afternoon as law enforcement officer stood shoulder to shoulder saluting their fallen colleague. Her funeral was held at South Haven Baptist Church.

“She was special. Her daily facetimes, text, and just who she was in general can’t be replace. When a person impacts the world like that it leaves a hole and when they’re gone, it’s just not right,” a funeral goer told News4.

Last week, Puckett was shot to death and found inside her Springfield home that was set on fire. Investigators arrested James Conn, 27, who was described as Puckett’s acquaintance in connection with her death.

“She was the most responsible person I’ve ever met and only at 22-years-old she kept us all in line although most of us were 10 years older than her,” said Puckett’s supervisor, Cpl. Brandon Holt. “She always went above and beyond to help others and showed so much love and never asked for anything in return.”

Officials said Conn is set to appear in court next week.