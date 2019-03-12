If you search for the Springfield Robertson County Crime Stoppers program on google, you'll see that it's "permanently closed."
If you call their phone number, you get a message saying the number is no longer in service.
The Springfield Robertson County Crime Stoppers program recently dissolved.
According to the chair, they stopped receiving tips a few months ago and the city's police department decided to take the program in a different direction,
using a new app like Tips 411.
The county's crime stoppers program has been around since 1989.
It's helped local law enforcement solve some pretty big cases.
Most in town are well aware of how it works.
"That's just like when you call in and report a crime, or if they're looking for somebody and you have a tip on that," said Alex Sturm a Robertson County resident.
"I think everybody has really heard of it," said Eleanor Mckissick, another Robertson County resident.
As for how people feel about the long time crime solving program going away, News4 got mixed reviews.
"I mean, as much crime as there is in the area, it's a good thing to have and I don't think it should go away," said Mckissick.
"It's a nice incentive to have, but I think people are still generally good enough that they would be willing, especially if it's in an easy thing like in an app or a website, to just report things anyways with out having to have an incentive there. I don't think it's necessary," said Sturm.
The Crime Stoppers board has $19,000.
A lawyer is looking into how they're allowed to use the money and they may use it to purchase the new program.
