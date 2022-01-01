ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Structural damage on the southwestern side of Robertson County has been reported from Saturday’s storms.
According to Smokey Barn News, the damage occurred along Winters and Burgess Gower roads. A home and a barn were injured in this area.
No injuries were reported from the scene.
If you have damage and can safely snap a picture, send it to news@wsmv.com.
