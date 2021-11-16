SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - The Robertson County 911 center announced the death of one of their Dispatch Supervisors, Brittney Bennett.
According to Robertson County 911, Bennett began working for the department in 2011, working her way up to Supervisor and Alternate TAC. A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Greenbriar on November 20th.
