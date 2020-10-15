Robert Churchwell Elementary School students to learn virtually for next 2 weeks

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at the Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School will be learning virtually for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 quarantines.
Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School is closed at this time after 21 staff members and one student had to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. Metro Schools said a staff member tested positive for the virus.
“While we believe the risk of transmission based on the circumstances of this situation is low, health protocols dictate that we take this step in order to protect the health and safety of staff and students,” Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said in a statement on Thursday. “Our staff will continue to work with students to provide a meaningful learning experience in the virtual environment until the school can safely re-open.”
Students will learn virtually until October 29. School officials said this change includes students in grades 3-4 who were scheduled to attend in person starting on October 20.
