NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A victim reportedly shot at suspects who robbed him on Eckhart Drive near Antioch Pike in the Paragon Mills area.
According to Metro Police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. when the victim was getting out of his car and the suspects drove up to him, called out his name, and pointed a gun at him.
The victim gave the suspects his wallet and phone, but then drew a firearm he had on him and fired several shots at their vehicle.
The suspects fled the scene in a smaller, black SUV. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. Details about the suspects are extremely limited.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
