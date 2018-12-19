car was white bridge robbery suspects

Police have responded to Suds Up Car Wash on White Bridge Pike.

 WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department says they have arrested three men in connection with a series of robberies.

The suspects were arrested shortly after pulling their Nissan Altima into the Suds Up Car Wash on White Bridge Pike on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the suspects had two guns with them, along with property belonging to robbery victims.

Police said they believe the suspects were involved in several robberies of workers at home construction sites. News4 reported on these crimes earlier this week. The latest robbery happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Louisiana Avenue.

Detectives from multiple precincts are involved with the ongoing investigation.

