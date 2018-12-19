NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department says they have arrested three men in connection with a series of robberies.
The suspects were arrested shortly after pulling their Nissan Altima into the Suds Up Car Wash on White Bridge Pike on Wednesday morning.
Investigators said the suspects had two guns with them, along with property belonging to robbery victims.
Police said they believe the suspects were involved in several robberies of workers at home construction sites. News4 reported on these crimes earlier this week. The latest robbery happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Louisiana Avenue.
Detectives from multiple precincts are involved with the ongoing investigation.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
The three were arrested after pulling their Nissan Altima into a carwash on White Bridge Pk. Two guns and robbery victims' property have been recovered. Detectives from multiple precincts investigating. pic.twitter.com/n3gZJIlAWq— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 19, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.