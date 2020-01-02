MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On December 2nd the suspect entered Longhorn Liquors on NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
In the security camera video, the suspect's full face can be seen at least three times, as he tried to conceal his identity with a shirt held to his face.
The man was wearing a San Diego Chargers sweatshirt and a dark ball cap with a white logo.
If you can identify this person or provide any information regarding this robbery, you're asked to call Murfreesboro Police Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.
