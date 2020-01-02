MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On December 2nd the suspect entered Longhorn Liquors on NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

In the security camera video, the suspect's full face can be seen at least three times, as he tried to conceal his identity with a shirt held to his face. 

The man was wearing a San Diego Chargers sweatshirt and a dark ball cap with a white logo.

If you can identify this person or provide any information regarding this robbery, you're asked to call Murfreesboro Police Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.