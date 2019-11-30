NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery that ended in one person being shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on 4th Ave. South near McCann Street.
According to police, a man was approached by a person who asked him for money. When the man said he did not have any money, the suspect left and returned moments later, shooting at the man.
The man suffered non life threatening injuries and refused treatment for in injury.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.