NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery that ended in one person being shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on 4th Ave. South near McCann Street. 

According to police, a man was approached by a person who asked him for money. When the man said he did not have any money, the suspect left and returned moments later, shooting at the man. 

The man suffered non life threatening injuries and refused treatment for in injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

