NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into a robbery where a suspect robbed a woman and was then shot by the victim's husband.
According to Metro Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Bakertown Road around 9:40 p.m. on a call of a robbery. The suspect, a Hispanic male in his early 20s, robbed the victim of her belongings.
Investigators said the victim's husband intervened by firing several times at the suspect, striking him once in the abdomen.
The suspect fled from the scene and was dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills hospital.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
