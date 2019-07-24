NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said two crimes, a robbery and deadly shooting at Woodbridge Apartments on the 200 block of Bridgeway Circle on Tuesday evening, may be linked to a holdup in North Nashville on Monday.
According to investigators, officers were investigating a report of a robbery around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by someone saying that a man needed assistance nearby.
Officers found a 48-year-old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as Marcos Reyes-Hernandez.
They said the person who flagged them down was Reyes-Hernandez' son.
Investigators say it is possible that Reyes-Hernandez was shot during a robbery attempt.
Further investigation found the man was unloading wood pallets from his pickup truck into a dumpster where he was shot.
Reyes-Hernandez reportedly lived in an apartment above the dumpster.
The man's son heard the shot and looked outside to check on his father, but couldn't see him.
The son went outside and found his father shot in the pickup truck, but was still conscious.
Police said Reyes-Hernandez told them he was confronted by an unknown gunman and was shot.
Officers said robbery may have been the motive for the gunfire.
In the robbery officers were responding to just minutes before they were flagged down by Reyes-Hernandez' son on Tuesday evening, the victim said he was held up by two young black men wearing hoodies.
The suspected robbers drove off in a white four-door Toyota car, possibly a Corolla.
The victim in this robbery said he heard a gunshot about five minutes after the assailants fled from him.
Police said the white vehicle spotted at the Woodbridge Apartments may be related to a white 2013 Toyota Corolla stolen during a robbery Monday night at Bordeaux Garden Park on Snell Boulevard on the north side.
Detectives from North and South Precincts are investigating the potential relationship between all of these crimes.
Anyone with information about the persons involved, and/or the location of the stolen Corolla, which at the time it was taken, bore Tennessee license plate 1B05X1, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
