Gun generic

(Source: Pixabay) 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A person headed to their car this morning was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked, police say.

Between 7:00 and 8:00am Monday, the victim was walking to their car in the 1800 block of 7th Ave. North, when a slim African American teen wearing a grey hoodie approached the woman. 

The suspect reportedly had a gun, robbed the victim of her belongings, then took the victim's car, a red 2014 Mercedes C250 sedan.

The victim said the suspect drove north on 7th toward Coffee street.

If anyone can provide any information regarding the robbery or carjacking, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.