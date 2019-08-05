NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A person headed to their car this morning was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked, police say.
Between 7:00 and 8:00am Monday, the victim was walking to their car in the 1800 block of 7th Ave. North, when a slim African American teen wearing a grey hoodie approached the woman.
The suspect reportedly had a gun, robbed the victim of her belongings, then took the victim's car, a red 2014 Mercedes C250 sedan.
The victim said the suspect drove north on 7th toward Coffee street.
If anyone can provide any information regarding the robbery or carjacking, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
