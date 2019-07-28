WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are searching for the two men who they say robbed a man in his driveway at his home in White House, Tennessee, on Saturday.
Police said the victim arrived at his home on Highland Drive at about 6:30 p.m.
When he got out of his car, the man was approached by two men who said they needed directions.
During the conversation, police said one of the men grabbed the victim in a bear hug, while the other pulled out a gun.
After taking the victim's wallet, the suspected robbers got in their car and headed towards Highway 31W.
The victim reported the car was a silver or gray Ford Focus, shown in surveillance photos from near the scene.
If you have any information about the car or the two men, give Detective Sergeant Hunter or Detective Ward a call at the White House Police Department at 615-672-4903.
