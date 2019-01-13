NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A father is dead after police say two men shot him and threatened his family outside their Cleveland Park home on Saturday night.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., Broderick Porter-Baugh, 32, was parked outside his home on Pennock Ave. with his girlfriend and four children in the car when they were robbed just before 5 p.m.
Two men approached the vehicle with guns and demanded money. One suspect forced the woman and children inside the home at gunpoint. The other gunman stayed outside with Porter-Baugh.
The men shot Porter-Baugh in the leg. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
The suspects fled in Porter-Baugh's 2012 white GMC Terrain, which was recovered later that night on Adlai Street near Frances Street.
The suspects are described as young black men, one with shoulder-length dreadlocks. They were wearing camouflage cloths to cover their faces.
No arrests have been made in the case. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the identity of the gunmen is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
