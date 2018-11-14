NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Police are investigating after a bank robbery at the First Tennessee on 30th Avenue and West End Avenue. Two suspects are currently at large, and university police is asking everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.
According to the Vanderbilt alert system, someone was shot during the robbery and transported to a local hospital. One of the suspects is described as a black male wearing a blue ski mask, dark shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is a black male wearing a black ski mask and a black hoodie.
Both suspects were seen running toward the Vanderbilt campus after that robbery. Soon after, a robbery occurred at the Papa Johns on 24th Avenue and West End Avenue. It is unclear if the robberies are connected.
In response to the robberies, Vanderbilt buildings are being placed on card access for the rest of the evening.
Report any suspicious activity to the Vanderbilt University Police Department. Updates will be posted on Vanderbilt's AlertVU page when they become available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
