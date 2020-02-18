SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) -- The roadway that was once the street address for two homes has now slid down toward the river, the same way the buildings did.
The Hardin County Fire Department posted an update to their Facebook page, showing the roadway on Monday, and what was left of the roadway at 10AM Tuesday.
No one was injured when the homes collapsed into the Tennessee River Sunday night.
