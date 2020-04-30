Roads, trails to reopen at Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the nation's most popular national park.

 Shutterstock

GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is reopening some of its roads and trails. 

However, campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers, and many secondary roads are remaining closed during Phase 1 of the reopening progress. Those ares will be closed for the next two weeks at least.

Further information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.