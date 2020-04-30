Roads, trails to reopen at Great Smoky Mountain National Park

GATLINBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is reopening some of its roads and trails.
However, campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers, and many secondary roads are remaining closed during Phase 1 of the reopening progress. Those ares will be closed for the next two weeks at least.
Further information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Beginning 5/9, the park will reopen many roads and trails. Campgrounds, picnic pavilions, visitor centers, & many secondary roads will remain closed during the 1st reopening phase, expected to last for at least 2 weeks. Further info to be shared next week. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/Pd2hjYOoNf— GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) April 30, 2020
