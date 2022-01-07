NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Many roads in Nashville remain treacherous on Friday as residents deal with the bitter cold.

Nashville Department of Transportation crews continues to clear the roads throughout Davidson County. They are plowing and salting secondary roads and will continue that process throughout the day. Once again, the mayor and many city officials ask people to avoid driving and stay home.

However, services are impacted, and many Metro departments are closed or working remotely.

No roads are closed in Nashville as of Friday afternoon. However, emergency officials said there were "slick spots" and neighborhood roads are "icy/snowy, very difficult to navigate." Drivers were advised to use "extreme caution" and remain home if possible.

More weather-related incidents: Since 2:00 pm hours Thursday, we worked the following weather-related incidents: 138 – safety hazards 10 injury accidents 33 non-injury accidents blocking lanes Call totals since midnight Thursday morning through 8:00 am Friday: 9-1-1 calls: 1,801 (2,757) Non-Emergency Calls: 2,247 (3,447) Since the start of this storm, we worked the following weather-related incidents: 325 – safety hazards 54 injury accidents 154 non-injury accidents blocking lanes

After the snow moved through Nashville on Thursday, some drivers abandoned their cars on treacherous roads throughout the Midstate. Now, as freezing temperatures remain on Friday, many cars remain abandoned.

