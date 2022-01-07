Many roads in Nashville remain treacherous on Friday as residents deal with the bitter cold.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Many roads in Nashville remain treacherous on Friday as residents deal with the bitter cold.

Nashville Department of Transportation crews continues to clear the roads throughout Davidson County. They are plowing and salting secondary roads and will continue that process throughout the day. Once again, the mayor and many city officials ask people to avoid driving and stay home.

However, services are impacted, and many Metro departments are closed or working remotely.

After the snow moved through Nashville on Thursday, some drivers abandoned their cars on treacherous roads throughout the Midstate. Now, as freezing temperatures remain on Friday, many cars remain abandoned.

 

