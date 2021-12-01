CLARKSVILLE, TN - Westbound lanes have opened back up after a wreck in Clarksville.
According to police, the wreck occurred on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway Westbound at Pea Ridge Rd at 5:30 p.m.
Due to the wreck, Westbound lanes were shut down. This caused major traffic congestion.
