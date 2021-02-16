Roads completely covered by snow, ice in Green Hills
Melanie Layden

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning the News4 team is spread out across the midstate checking on road conditions so you don't have to. 

In Green Hills, snow flurries are still coming down. The ground is completely covered in snow and ice, with some neighborhood and back roads nearly impassable. On Lone Oak Road you can’t even see where the sidewalk and the road meet.

We’ve been telling you since yesterday to stay off the roads, and it does look like people are heeding that advice by the very few tire tracks on the road.

It’s just not safe to be out in these conditions. 

Follow News4's Melanie Layden this morning as she checks road conditions around the Green Hills area. 

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

