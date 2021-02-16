Roads completely covered by snow, ice in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This morning the News4 team is spread out across the midstate checking on road conditions so you don't have to.
In Green Hills, snow flurries are still coming down. The ground is completely covered in snow and ice, with some neighborhood and back roads nearly impassable. On Lone Oak Road you can’t even see where the sidewalk and the road meet.
We’ve been telling you since yesterday to stay off the roads, and it does look like people are heeding that advice by the very few tire tracks on the road.
The MNPD strongly discourages travel as road conditions in our area decline. The department is holding over officers for at least two hours beyond their regular shifts through Wednesday morning to help answer calls. Detectives will be on standby to assist as necessary. pic.twitter.com/xRK49RJHve— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 15, 2021
It’s just not safe to be out in these conditions.
Follow News4's Melanie Layden this morning as she checks road conditions around the Green Hills area.
