A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Friday because of the threat of flooding throughout Middle Tennessee.
A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area because of the anticipated rainfall.
4WARN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer said 2-4 inches of rain can be expected in some areas of Middle Tennessee before the rain moves out on Friday.
*****
In Williamson County, Williamson County Emergency Management reports at of 3 p.m. that five roads in the county have been closed due to high water.
The roads currently closed include:
- Wilson Pike/Clovercroft
- Patton Road
- Duplex Road/Commonwealth Drive
- Duplex Road/Portway Road
- Kedron Road/Saturn Parkway
Click for an updated list of road closures in Williamson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.