NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You may have already seen crews at work along the west side of I-440 installing a new noise wall just off 21st Avenue.
Lighting relocation, noise wall construction, shoulder paving and ramp work all start this week. However, traffic won't be impacted too much just yet.
Lane and ramp closures will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The largest part of the project will start in the spring. That work consists of replacing the deteriorated concrete with asphalt and removing the grass median. The contractor plans to rubblize the existing concrete into gravel and use the material in the new roadway base.
Crews will be installing a barrier rail around the construction area in February 2019. During this period of time, I-440 will only have two lanes open in both directions during the day and only one lane open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. These lane closures will take place until the project is scheduled to be completed in August 2020.
Work will be taking place 24 hours a day, which will impact residents in the area. TDOT says they will be working with the contractor to keep neighbors informed on when they can expect construction noise in their immediate area.
