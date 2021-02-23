NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A road rage incident ends in gunfire, and one of the victims spoke exclusively to News 4.
Police arrested 19-year-old Tyler Al-Shemari after two separate incidents involving a gun.
Earlier Tuesday on Harding place near Jonquil Drive, Al-Shemari was driving a Toyota Yaris when he cut off a pickup truck driven by a 36-year-old Portland, Tennessee man. The man's wife and their 17-year-old son were in the truck as well.
On Wednesday, the victim, who didn't want to be identified out of fear for his family's safety, said he was on the road because he was taking his wife to work.
"My wife, my wife, she's tore up. She's tore up pretty bad."
Al-Shemari pulled into the Walmart on Nolensville Pike. The pickup truck followed to confront him about the road rage incident. The victims said that Al-Shemari pointed the gun in their direction, and they drove away.
A short time later, Al-Shemari pulled up to the truck again and fired more shots into the side. One of the people in the truck suffered a wound to his hand from the gunfire. His son was shot in his hand.
His son was shot in the hand. "All we seen was blood on his hand you know of course my wife started flipping first. The ambulance came it was just a just a minor wound, a ricochet, because the bullet went inside the cab. One of them five shots hit the truck and (only) one of them went inside the truck so it could’ve been way worse," he told us.
Roughly an hour later, Metro Police say that a resident on Legate Court in South Nashville saw a suspicious person, who turned out to be Al-Shemari, breaking into his neighbor's car. Al-Shemari approached the resident and pointed a gun at him. Al-Shemari stole his money, phone, and wallet. He also fired a shot in the air before fleeing.
Al-Shemari didn't count on police tracking the GPS information from the phone he stole, however. Metro Police caught up with him a short time later at Klean Kuts Barber Shop. He walked out of the barbershop with a gun that was visible in his waistband. Officers were able to arrest him without incident.
The gun he was carrying, a .40 caliber, was stolen on February 19th from Benzing Road.
Al-Shemari is in jail, unable to post a $145K bond on charges of aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary and three counts of aggravated assault. He's also being looked at for other crimes in the South Nashville area in recent weeks.
The victim says that he doesn't want to be the reason that someone goes to jail. "I don't. He's 19. He's a kid. No matter what he does, he's still a kid. You know he's not fully developed yet, and there's no telling what was going on in his head, what he had going on with his parents at home there's no telling."
