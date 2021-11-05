Road rage shooting in Germantown under investigation by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police investigate a road rage shooting in Germantown on Friday morning.
Police on the scene confirmed that the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of 5th Ave North around 11:15 a.m.
Investigators said an unidentified man fired multiple shots into a truck. Police said EMS rushed the driver of the truck to the hospital.
One person is in custody after the shooting, police on the scene told News 4.
News 4 is on the scene and will have updates on-air and online.
