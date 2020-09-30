Road rage sign
(Getty Images: goir)

HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are investigating an incident that took place around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of State Route 386 near Saunderville Road. 

According to police, a driver reported they were driving to work when a white pickup truck driven by a male began following closely behind. The victim believes the man was upset with her not driving quick enough.

The driver of the pickup truck pulled into the far right lane near Indian Lake Blvd. as to exit and fired on shot into the victims vehicle and continued westbound on State Route 386.

Hendersonville Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call their Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.