MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - A man is in unknown condition after he was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the road in a wheelchair.
North West Broadway Street at Brinkley Drive is back open after it closed around 4 p.m. when the truck hit the wheelchair, lodging it under the front end of the truck.
The crash is under investigation.
