NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee rivers and creeks have been rising with all the rain. At Whitsett Park right near Mill Creek, the road is closed because earlier, it was completely underwater.
There was a water rescue here a little while ago, which is why the road is closed. The water is still very high in the parking lot of Whitsett Park.
And with rain continuing to come down through tonight, police will keep the road closed until the flooding threat is gone.
