Overturned Asphalt Truck In Clarksville
Courtesy: Clarksville PD

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The scene has been cleared and back open according to Clarksville Police.

Crews were working to clear the road after an asphalt truck overturned in Clarksville. 

Police say the truck overturned on the 41A Bypass, 1590 Ashland Road. The driver was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non life threatening injuries.

The 41A Bypass was closed in both directions between Seven Mile Ferry Road and Glendale Drive. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.  

