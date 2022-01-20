NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As weather conditions improve, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will shift the focus to patching potholes on interstates and state highways.

“When we get a break in the weather, we shift our focus to patching potholes,” TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said in a social media post. “We try to get to as many as possible, but the roads have taken a beating in these back-to-back winter storms.”

Crews will be out working to patch the holes on the interstates and major highways.

When conditions are cold or wet, the material used to patch potholes doesn’t stick as well to the surrounding pavement as when conditions are dry and warm.

How do potholes form? NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As the winter months move along, you will probably notice more potholes across our area Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentu…

During the winter months, asphalt plants are closed and hot asphalt is not available until the spring. Crews typically use a material called “cold mix” which isn’t always as durable. Crews likely have to return to these locations in the spring to make permanent repairs when asphalt plants reopen.

“Remember to slow down when you see potholes or our crews on the road,” Hammonds said.

When we get a break in the weather, we shift our focus to patching potholes. We try to get to as many as possible, but the roads have taken a beating in these back-to-back winter storms. Remember to SLOW DOWN when you see potholes or our crews on the road. pic.twitter.com/i3uGxmVL08 — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) January 20, 2022

Potholes are formed after small cracks form in the pavement from regular traffic or even snowplows going over roadways during the winter months. As rain or melted snow flows into the cracks, the water goes underneath the main part of the roadway. As the temperature changes and fluctuates, freezing and thawing weaken the roadways more. A gap is left in the roadway, leaving it weakened. As traffic flow resumes and continues to go over the weakened roadway, the asphalt collapses on itself, causing potholes to form.

A pothole damaged your car or motorcycle. Now what? It's the time of year when potholes start popping up. If one damages your car or motorcycle, the first thing you need to do is find out who owns the road where the pothole sits. If it is a highway, you need to contact the state.