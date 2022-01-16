THOMPSON STATION, TN (WSMV) – After a truck slide off the road Sunday due to slick weather conditions, TDOT workers were able to assist clearing the road.
News 4 reporters investigated several traffic issues that took place Sunday as weather conditions began to worsen in the area.
Although there were some traffic issues, there were not many drivers on the road this morning News 4 reporters said.
On the on the ramp from 65 to 840 East, a coca cola truck slide of the ramp and required the help of two wreckers to get pulled back onto the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene to assist in the accident.
Following that accident, TDOT and THP assisted a semi that jack knifed and needed help. This incident caused traffic to back up for at least an hour but was cleared around 9:30 a.m.
