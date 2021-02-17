NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents are having a hard time leaving or getting home after the remnants left by this weekend’s storm.
With another storm front moving-in, driving conditions are only going to get more difficult. Cars were left at the bottom of hills and slopes of entrances to neighborhoods and apartment complexes. Dozens of people in the area were walking on foot just to get groceries.
News 4 spoke with Charlene Odigie a mother, who said she has been stuck inside their apartment for three days with her young daughter. On Wednesday, they picked up some essentials.
“That hill, we can’t even get down, so I was like, let me just walk to the store,” Odigie said. “Some pizza just things like that things to cook. “
Odigie said walking in these conditions can be a challenging.
“It’s a little tiring,” Odigie said. “But me and mommy are going to play in the snow.”
Uises Campos walked up a large hill to bring his girlfriend lunch.
“She’s working right now so I thought it would be nice if I came out here and delivered some food for her,” Campos said. “It was too dangerous for my car. It’s too slippery. I’ve gotten stuck already a couple of times.”
Metro Public Works has been working to clear primary roads such as Old Hickory Blvd, but these side streets are the problem. Public works officials said they have 28 crews who are working to clear up the secondary roads and make them passable before the next round of weather hits.
