NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) As conditions begin to improve, it’s leading to restaurants questioning whether or not they should open for business Friday.
On Friday morning, officials said conditions had improved on Charlotte Avenue. People could see the pavement and as the sun beat down on the snow and ice, and people drive over it, it looks pretty good.
Secondary streets in Middle Tennessee are still snow covered and even some main streets have slick spots on them. That’s why we’ve seen people out walking to check out the roads.
News 4 ran into the owners of culture and co at L&L Market. They were trying to decide whether or not to open.
“We want to make sure both our staff and any potential guests coming in would be safe driving or even walking around and since we do live within walking distance we wanted to come see for ourselves to make sure it would be OK,” Jacob Curry, who is the owner of Culture + Co., said.
After taking a walk of the neighborhood and seeing how the ice has compacted on the road they did decide to open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday for limited bar service. But, Curry talked about the road conditions.
“I’ve already seen some people sliding around on ice while driving and yesterday as we were Crossing the street somebody did a full 180 pulling up to the red light so hopefully not seeing anything like that,” Curry said.
Still a lot of melting to be done and likely if places are open they won’t be their normal hours so if you’re planning on going somewhere.
Its best to check with the business to make sure they’re open before you get there.
